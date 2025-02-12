From Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins: Players to miss out Champion's Trophy 2025

Feb 12, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
Here is a full list of players who will miss out the Champion's Trophy 2025.
India's best fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out due to a lower back injury. He had back problems during the final Test at Sydney against Australia that also ruled him out of the T20 series with England.
Saim Ayub (Pakistani Young batsman) right ankle fracture Saim Ayub Pakistani young batsman will not be playing in the tournament. His ankle got him during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.
The Australian top-order batsman was ruled out by an ankle injury. Cummins suffered the injury while playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India and has yet not been fit.
Another important Australian fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood will also not be available for play in the tourney due to a hip injury.
Australian pace allrounder Mitchell Marsh has capped his career because of a back injury which has he considered for him to bring to life in the Champions Trophy.
Australia batsman Marcus Stoinis has retired from ODI (One Day International) The decision is meant, that he will not be a part of Australia's squad for the Champions Trophy.
South African Anrich Nortje has had a bad back as well. He has not played international cricket since the 2024 T20 World Cup final and later had a bad inversion in the nets recently.
England's Young England all-rounder, Jacob Bethell hurt his hamstring The injury will take a few weeks to heal and he won't be fit for the tournament.
Mitchell Starc pulls out of Champions Trophy for personal reasons. The full scoop on that call has yet to be released.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports