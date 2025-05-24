From India to the world: 8 luxury brands that are making a mark

May 24, 2025, 08:33 AM IST
Here is a list of eight Indian luxury brands that are a trademark worldwide.
An Indian clothing brand, Allen Solly is known for its Western-style workwear for women and has a significant presence in international markets.
Known for his exquisite Indian wedding wear and haute couture, Sabyasachi has a global presence and has dressed numerous celebrities.
Founded in 1925 by founder Albert Raymond, it has grown to become one of the largest and most respected brands in the world.
A celebrated Bollywood designer, Manish Malhotra has created iconic looks for Indian cinema and is known for his glamorous and sophisticated designs.
A popular brand known for its traditional Indian textiles, home furnishings, and clothing, Fabindia has expanded its global reach and is now a well-known brand in luxury retail.
A leading Indian menswear brand, Louis Philippe is known for its impeccable craftsmanship and international styling, and is often mistaken for an international brand.
Anita Dongre is a prominent Indian designer known for her elegant and versatile designs, often incorporating traditional Indian embroidery and craftsmanship.
Lakme is India’s first and top cosmetics brand, offering a diverse range of beauty and skincare items. It was formed in 1952 and is currently owned by Hindustan Unilever Limited.