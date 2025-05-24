May 24, 2025, 08:33 AM IST

From India to the world: 8 luxury brands that are making a mark

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight Indian luxury brands that are a trademark worldwide.

An Indian clothing brand, Allen Solly is known for its Western-style workwear for women and has a significant presence in international markets.

Allen Solly

Known for his exquisite Indian wedding wear and haute couture, Sabyasachi has a global presence and has dressed numerous celebrities.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Founded in 1925 by founder Albert Raymond, it has grown to become one of the largest and most respected brands in the world.

Raymond

A celebrated Bollywood designer, Manish Malhotra has created iconic looks for Indian cinema and is known for his glamorous and sophisticated designs.

Manish Malhotra

A popular brand known for its traditional Indian textiles, home furnishings, and clothing, Fabindia has expanded its global reach and is now a well-known brand in luxury retail.

Fabindia

A leading Indian menswear brand, Louis Philippe is known for its impeccable craftsmanship and international styling, and is often mistaken for an international brand.

Louis Philippe

Anita Dongre is a prominent Indian designer known for her elegant and versatile designs, often incorporating traditional Indian embroidery and craftsmanship.

Anita Dongre

Lakme is India’s first and top cosmetics brand, offering a diverse range of beauty and skincare items. It was formed in 1952 and is currently owned by Hindustan Unilever Limited.

Lakme

