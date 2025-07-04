Jul 4, 2025, 07:09 AM IST
These monastic giants are more than massive structures they’re living centers of faith, scholarship, and cultural continuity. Each reflects a unique blend of architecture, community, and spiritual devotion that has endured for centuries.
Founded in 1416 and once home to up to 10,000 monks, Drepung is the largest Tibetan Buddhist monastery. Its sprawling colleges and assembly halls represent centuries of monastic scholarship.
Perched at 10,000 ft in Arunachal Pradesh, this monumental complex houses over 450 monks. A gem of Mahayana Buddhism, it's India's largest monastery and among the world’s most significant.
Celebrated as one of the six great Gelug monasteries, Labrang is famed for its Tibetan-style architecture and collection of over 60,000 sacred texts. It’s a bustling spiritual and cultural hub.
One of the “great three” Gelug institutions alongside Drepung and Sera, Ganden was founded in 1409 by Tsongkhapa. A cornerstone of monastic education and tradition.
Located in Zanskar, Ladakh, Phuktal Monastery is known for its unique cave-like structure and remote location.
Situated at Mount Sinai’s foot, this Christian monastery is among the world’s oldest. It houses manuscripts dating back to antiquity and continues to serve as a spiritual haven.
Found in Ladakh, India, Thikse Monastery is known for its impressive architecture and Tibetan Buddhist traditions.
Perched atop soaring sandstone pillars in Greece, Meteora is a collection of six remaining Orthodox monasteries (from an original 24), built between the 11th and 16th centuries.