From Iguazu to Niagara: Top 10 most beautiful waterfalls around the world

Apr 7, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
Here are the 10 most beautiful waterfalls in the world that will leave in awe.
Iguazu Falls is surrounded by jungle rainforest, providing unforgettable views that can create a magical memory you won't ever forget. You can visit anytime, depending on your focus. This waterfall comprises hundreds of individual waterfalls stretching almost three kilometres on the border between Brazil and Argentina on the Iguazu River.
The next waterfall is Victoria Falls, which also ranks as the most famous waterfall in the world. Though it isn’t technically the tallest or widest waterfall, Victoria Falls is commonly known as the largest worldwide for its impressive sheet of rapidly falling water.
Located in Venezuela, Angel Falls is one of the most beautiful waterfalls, which also takes the title of the world’s largest waterfall in height.
When it comes to famous waterfalls worldwide, it must be complete to mention Niagara Falls. Though it is not the tallest, Niagara Falls is undoubtedly impressive in its scope and power. This waterfall straddles the border between Canada and the U.S., where the Niagara River connects Lake Erie with Lake Ontario.
Translating to “Golden Falls,” Gulfoss comes from the golden hue occasionally visible in sunlight, and it’s also common to see rainbows within its heavy mist. Plummeting 32 meters in two tiers into the Hvita River, Gullfoss offers a dramatic sight where the water rushing off the cliff vanishes into thin air.
Plitvice Lakes National Park is home to a series of cascading waterfalls that flow through turquoise lakes and lush greenery. This UNESCO World Heritage site in Croatia offers a unique network of wooden walkways that guide visitors around its 16 interconnected lakes and many falls.
Located within California’s Yosemite National Park, Yosemite Falls is the highest waterfall in North America, with a 740-meter (2,425 feet) drop. The waterfall, set against granite cliffs, is a stunning sight, particularly in spring when the snowmelt swells the falls.