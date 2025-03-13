From Hola Mohalla in Punjab to Manjul Kuli in Kerala: 10 unique traditions of Holi in India

Mar 13, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
Chhattisgarh The Baiga tribe of Chhattisgarh celebrates Holi by worshiping a specially made hut, then burning it while singing and dancing. A piece of the charred tree is taken home to cure diseases.
In West Bengal, "Dol Jatra" honors Lord Krishna's playful pastimes with the gopis, popularized by 16th-century saint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.
In Kerala, Holi is known as 'Manjul Kuli' and is celebrated at the Konkani temple, adorned with colorful flowers and lights.
Assam's Daul Utsav celebrates Holi with a unique ritual called Meji Puoa, where Krishna (Koilababa) and Rukmini are adorned and circled around a bonfire at Barpeta Satra.
Uttarakhand's Kumaoni Holi has three forms, featuring soulful songs in classical ragas, sung by tribal groups, alongside the traditional gulaal celebrations.
Legend says Holi originated in Barsana, where Lathmar Holi is uniquely celebrated with "lathis" (sticks).
Hola Mohalla, celebrated by Nihang Sikhs a day after Holi, is a festival of martial skills, featuring activities like wrestling, sword fights, and strength exercises, initiated by Guru Gobind Singh.
Yaosang is Manipur's unique Holi celebration, blending indigenous and Hindu traditions, typically occurring in February or March around the full moon.
In Maharashtra's Konkan region, "Kokanatil Shimga" is a vibrant 5-7 day Holi celebration, marking the end of harvest season, onset of spring, and triumph of good over evil.
In Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple, a unique Holi celebration unfolds with devotees showering flower petals instead of colors.