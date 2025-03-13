From gujiya to namak pare: 8 traditional Holi snacks

Mar 13, 2025, 02:10 PM IST
Here are eight holi snacks that you can enjoy during festive time.
A deep-fried sweet dumpling popular across India, especially during Holi. It is made from maida (refined flour) and filled with khoya, coconut, and dry fruits. The crispy shell and the rich, sweet filling make it a festive favorite.
A deep-fried, flaky snack filled with a spicy lentil or potato stuffing. It is a popular Holi treat, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.
A yogurt-based dish loved during Holi celebrations. It consists of soft lentil dumplings soaked in creamy yoghurt and topped with sweet and tangy tamarind chutney, spicy green chutney, and roasted cumin powder.
A popular Indian street food of crispy, fried, hollow dough balls stuffed with boiled potatoes, steamed moong sprouts, spicy tangy water, and sweet chutney.
A popular Indian street food snack of deep-fried triangular-shaped pastry filled with various spiced, savory fillings. The classic Punjabi Samosa has a tangy, tasty stuffing of potato, green peas, spices, and herbs.
A popular North Indian street food snack of savory, spiced, and crispy potato patties. A basic Aloo Tikki Recipe is made with potatoes, spices, herbs, breadcrumbs, or a binding flour and can be stuffed with a filling of mashed cooked green peas or cooked chana dal or paneer.
A traditional sweet flatbread made with whole wheat flour and stuffed with a jaggery and lentil mixture. It is commonly made in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka during Holi and other festivals.
Crispy, deep-fried snacks made from wheat flour or maida. Namak pare are salty, while shakar pare are sweet and coated in sugar syrup. These bite-sized treats are easy to make and store, making them a go-to Holi snack.