Feb 28, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Here is a list of the smartest marine animals that will leave you in awe with their intelligence.
No list with the smartest animal in the ocean would be complete without the dolphin. This marine mammal has captivated people for decades, with its high learning ability. It can pass its knowledge down to fellow dolphins, too. Dolphin intelligence is remarkable: at 3.5 pounds, the species has a larger brain than humans.
Vertebrates are usually smarter than invertebrates, but the octopus disputes this fact. Just like dolphins, octopi are big-brained with a vast nervous system. One of the most interesting aspects of an octopus is its ability to change its skin color and texture, giving it a sense of emotional expressiveness.
Orcas have “killer” in their common name, but did you know that they’re also smart? Among all sea mammals, these creatures have the second-largest brain next to sperm whales. Orca brains are almost four times larger than the human brain, cementing their place among the smartest sea creatures.
Sea otters are quickly rising up the list of intelligent marine animals. Their ability to use rocks to open clams is rare in the animal world. But that’s not the only skill they’ve got: it’s also possible that sea otters are the first species to use tools, according to a recent study.
Wildlife watchers and zoo visitors have been captivated by the penguin’s fabulous looks and lively waddles. But beneath its charm lies remarkable intelligence.
Just when we thought that dolphins and orcas were the most intelligent species in the ocean, we’ve got manta rays. These aquatic giants have larger brains than any other fish species, with extensive sections for learning, problem-solving, and communication.
By now, you might be wondering how sea lions got into this list of the smartest marine animals. Here’s proof: Marine researchers in the United States have concluded that these creatures are so intelligent, they should be given their own marine mammal program.
People often think of great white sharks as ruthless killers, but they’re actually quite intelligent and curious. Great whites behave in different ways, which show off their smarts.
