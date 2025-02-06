Feb 6, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
Here is a list of some of the world's smartest animals.
Dolphins are one of the most intelligent species on the planet; they are highly capable of both learning and mimicry.
Ravens are extremely intelligent birds, and, in part because of it, they are associated with omens in many cultures.
Pigs are the classic example of an animal that surprises many people with their intelligence.
Chimpanzees have been subjected to countless hours of research with the goal of better understanding their cognition. The result is that we can confidently say that chimps are one of the most intelligent species on earth. Humans share 99 percent of our DNA with chimps, so this should come as no surprise.
The expression “an elephant never forgets” exists for a reason: these giant creatures are extremely intelligent. Elephants can recall specific migration routes, and where to find water along the way.
Octopuses are skilled escape artists, with some even escaping their enclosures and swimming all the way back to the wild. Their jailbreaking is less surprising in light of the fact that they have a larger brain-to-body ratio than any other known invertebrate species.
With a reputation as the hippies of the animal kingdom, bonobos are one of only a few species that live in matriarchal societies. They are also a very intelligent species closely related to humans, and are known to show empathy even towards strangers.
The intelligence of rats is one reason they are so often used for research. Rats’ ability to learn from experience has been harnessed by numerous experiments testing their cognition and reasoning abilities.