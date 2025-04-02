Apr 2, 2025, 08:49 PM IST

From dogs to fish: 5 animals that can sense natural disasters 

Meemansa Shekhawat

Here are five animals that can sense natural disasters such as earthquakes or severe weather conditions 

1. Dogs: Dogs are humans' best friends. But do you know that they can sense natural disasters? They have been observed to act restless before an earthquake or a storm. 

2. Elephants: Elephants have also been observed to act in unusual ways before a natural disaster. 

3. Cat: Like dogs, cats also act strangely before a natural disaster.  

4. Birds: Certain bird species, especially migratory ones, are able to detect changes in the atmosphere before a natural disaster strikes. 

5. Fish: Certain fish species are capable of sensing underwater seismic activities. 

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports. 

Next: 10 stunning images of black holes by NASA