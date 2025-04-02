From dogs to fish: 5 animals that can sense natural disasters 

Apr 2, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
Here are five animals that can sense natural disasters such as earthquakes or severe weather conditions
1. Dogs: Dogs are humans' best friends. But do you know that they can sense natural disasters? They have been observed to act restless before an earthquake or a storm.
2. Elephants: Elephants have also been observed to act in unusual ways before a natural disaster.
3. Cat: Like dogs, cats also act strangely before a natural disaster.
4. Birds: Certain bird species, especially migratory ones, are able to detect changes in the atmosphere before a natural disaster strikes.
5. Fish: Certain fish species are capable of sensing underwater seismic activities.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.