From dark energy to Planet X: 8 unsolved mysteries of universe

Mar 11, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Our universe is so vast that till now scientists have known just a little part of the whole. And if you are also some one who is interested in knowing space theories so for that here are some space mysteries that remain unsolved by scientists or theories which no one has proofs about.
Does life exist on other planets? It seems highly likely. More spacecraft have been sent to study Mars (above) than any other planet beyond Earth. NASA’s Perseverance rover is searching for ancient life in microscopic fossils.
Caltech researchers have mathematical evidence suggesting a Neptune-sized Planet X may exist deep in the solar system in an orbit far beyond Pluto. Planet X could have a mass about 10 times that of Earth and may take 10,000 to 20,000 Earth years to make one full orbit around the Sun.
The search for elusive dark matter puzzles cosmologists. It is invisible, making up a large chunk of the universe - about 27 percent - yet it does not absorb, reflect, or emit light, making it extremely hard to spot. One theory suggests the existence of a ‘Hidden Valley’, a parallel world of dark matter.
Dark energy makes up roughly 70% of the universe. Unlike dark matter - which appears to bring galaxies together - dark energy is powerful enough to tear the entire universe apart. So where does dark energy come from? Some believe it’s produced from collisions between quantum particles, but no one really knows.
Mysterious black holes are places where matter has been squeezed into a tiny space creating a gravitational pull so strong even light cannot get out, making the black holes invisible. Scientists think the smallest have the mass - the amount of matter or ‘stuff’ in an object - of a large mountain.
Even by the standards of the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies, the New General Catalogue (NGC) 2276 spiral galaxy stands out. NGC 2276, is about 120m light-years away from the Earth’s sun in the constellation Cepheus. The gravitational pull of its neighbouring galaxy has twisted NGC 2276’s spiral structure to make it appear lopsided.
Many people are familiar with the Big Bang theory about how the universe was formed 14 billion years ago. But what if it's wrong? Even physicist Stephen Hawking rowed back on his original thesis of endless multiple universes in his final paper published posthumously in 2018, predicting instead that the universe is finite.
Dubbed ‘spooky’ by Albert Einstein, quantum entanglement is a phenomenon in which two particles in different parts of the universe appear linked, mirroring each other’s behavior. It poses problems for experts because, somehow, the particles must be sending signals to each other faster than the speed of light (which breaks fundamental laws previously considered unbreakable).
