Feb 17, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

From Bali to Kyoto: Asia's most iconic travel spots

Monica Singh

Here are some destinations that are a must visit and worth adding to your bucketlist.

In the world of majestic temples, Cambodia's Angkor Wat stands as an unparalleled marvel, a testament to the grandeur of the Khmer Empire. To fully grasp its profound historical significance, consider taking this small-group excursion from the nearby Siem Reap.

Explore the iconic temples of Angkor Wat in Cambodia

Embark on an authentic adventure by hiking along a stretch of the magnificent Great Wall of China. With every stride, you'll be greeted by stunning panoramas as this ancient wonder gracefully winds its way through the majestic mountain landscape.

Take a stroll along the Great Wall of China

Visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra is a journey back in time, so travel to the era of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal and delve into their emblematic love story at this bucket-list destination that’s a must for any India trip.

Delight in love at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India

Located in the heart of Bali in Indonesia, Ubud captivates with its alluring fusion of natural beauty and historical richness. Here, you can explore the lush rice terraces, wander through age-old temples, visit the Monkey Forest.

Surround yourself with Udub's wonders in Indonesia 

If you’re in town in March or April, opt for this private excursion to immerse yourself in this once-a-year experience that often sells out well in advance.  And exploring Kyoto with a local guide helps give cultural context to the whole experience.

Take the pink petal adventure with cherry blossoms in Kyoto, Japan

Situated in Mongolia’s Tov Province, Gorkhi-Terelj National Park entices thanks to its vast and rugged landscapes. Explore on this overnight stargazing tour that includes a night in a nomadic ger tent hosted by a local family for a truly insider experience.  

Dive deep into Mongolia’s wilderness and wildlife at Terelj National Park

Nepal's Kathmandu Valley, cradled in the Himalayas, is home to a wealth of historical, cultural, and religious attractions that are not all that easy to explore independently—but are very much worth visiting.

Unveil the riches of Nepal’s Kathmandu Valley

Learn more about the complex history of North and South Korea in the very heart of the divided nation with a visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in South Korea. 

Take a journey from Seoul for a glimpse of North Korea at the DMZ

