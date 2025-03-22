Mar 22, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
Here are some of the smartest cat breeds in the world who are equally cute and clever.
This sleek-looking cat is athletic, agile, and affectionate toward humans. Abyssinians are very intelligent and highly in tune with the activities of their families. This breed enjoys heights, perching above the room, and surveying everything.
The Balinese is one of the smartest cat breeds and is the long-haired version of the Siamese cat breed. They tend to be active cats that love to investigate everything their humans are doing. They're also chatty cats, often vocalising their opinions.
The Burmese is an energetic and friendly breed that loves to engage with people. These cats are clever, adaptable, playful, and trainable. Besides doing commands such as sit, roll over, wave, and come, this breed can fetch a small toy or walk on a leash.
These cats are active and friendly, and some say they're rather dog-like in their play, even into their senior years. Many enjoy games of fetch or performing tricks like playing the piano.
The Havana brown is a beautiful cat with a silky, chocolate-coloured coat. This is a relatively rare cat breed that originated from crossing the Siamese with several other breeds. They're typically intelligent, inquisitive, and chatty cats who love socialisation with their families.
The Savannah is a rare and exotic breed with high intelligence. Developed by crossing wild African servals with domestic cats, this large hybrid kept some of their wild side in their appearance and attitude. They need lots of space to run, jump, and play.
Although there are myths that the Persian is not one of the smartest cat breeds, they are actually intelligent in their own unique ways. For example, they have high social intelligence that allows them to pick up on their humans’ emotions.
The Bengal is perhaps best known for their exotic coat that resembles a jaguar or leopard. This breed originated from crossing a domestic cat with an Asian leopard cat. Bengal cats are highly intelligent, athletic, and still a bit wild. They love to run, jump, climb, and play.