Flavours of Ajmer: 7 authentic local dishes you can’t miss
Muskaan Gupta
Foodies will love Ajmer's delicious fusion of Mughlai and Rajasthani flavours. These 7 local specialities are a must-try while visiting Ajmer.
This breakfast favourite, a hot, spicy Rajasthani curry served with crispy kachoris, is a must-try if you want to experience real Ajmer street cuisine.
Kadhi Kachori
Sohan Halwa, a traditional treat found close to Ajmer Sharif Dargah, is a rich, dense sweet made with wheat, ghee, and dry fruits.
Sohan Halwa
Lentils, baked wheat balls, and sweet crushed wheat make up this traditional Rajasthani trio, which is a filling, flavourful meal that both residents and visitors enjoy.
Dal Baati Churma
Ker Sangri, a distinctive dessert vegetable dish made with curd and spices, is a traditional treat that is frequently served at regional thali meals.
Ker Sangri
Laal Maas, a spicy mutton curry prepared with strong spices and red chillies, provides a deep and potent taste of Rajasthani royal cuisine.
Laal Maas
Ghevar, a honeycomb-like dessert drenched in sugar syrup and garnished with rabri, is a year-round festive favourite in Ajmer.
Ghevar
This sweet yoghurt drink is thick, creamy, and generously garnished with dry fruits and saffron. It's the ideal way to stay cool in the heat of Ajmer.
Makhania Lassi
