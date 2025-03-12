Mar 12, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
The Flame Nebula, also called NGC 2024, is a large star-forming region in the constellation Orion that lies about 1,400 light-years from Earth.
Believed to be the cosmic fire of creation by the Maya of Mesoamerica, M42 blazes brightly in the constellation Orion. Popularly called the Orion Nebula, this stellar nursery has been known to many different cultures throughout human history.
A dying star is throwing a cosmic tantrum in this combined image from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope and the Galaxy Evolution Explorer (GALEX), which NASA has lent to the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena.
In 1054, Chinese astronomers took notice of a “guest star” that was, for nearly a month, visible in the daytime sky.
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured this image of an enormous bubble being blown into space by a super-hot, massive star.
Known as NGC 6523 or the Lagoon Nebula, Messier 8 is a giant cloud of gas and dust where stars are born.
Messier 57, more commonly known as the Ring Nebula, is about 2,000 light-years away in the constellation Lyra, and is best observed during August.
In this mosaic image stretching 340 light-years across, Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) displays the Tarantula Nebula star-forming region in a new light, including tens of thousands of never-before-seen young stars that were previously shrouded in cosmic dust.