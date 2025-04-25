First Mughal princess to go for Hajj was daughter of this emperor

Apr 25, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
Gulbadan Begum was the daughter of Babur, founder of the Mughal Empire.
She had long vowed to visit the holy sites.
Her decision was delayed due to dangerous travel routes, particularly through Gujarat.
She later sought Akbar's permission. He agreed to provide financial support and supplies along with approval for the journey.
According to reports, the caravan set out in 1575. Among the women were Salima Sultan Begum, Akbar's wife and Babur's granddaughter, as well as Akbar’s stepsisters, cousins, and senior family members.
She undertook a pilgrimage to Mecca and returned home seven years later.