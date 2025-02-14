Feng Shui: 8 plants to attract wealth and positivity

Feb 14, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
Plants are often associated with wealth and positivity so here are 8 plants that can bring you the same.
This is the ideal choice for people who want to attract some good fortune into their lives but who don’t want to have to care for a demanding plant.
You will definitely want to make room for this plant, which goes by a number of different names, in your home and workplace, at least if you want money to flow towards you.
With a light, pleasing fragrance, jasmine is an elegant option that also attracts money, according to Feng Shui. This plant, however, can present some challenges. It may require a lot of care to grow healthy and strong.
The aromatic plant acts as a magnet for good fortune while repelling negative energy. Basil requires lots of sun—it does well near windows—and the soil should be kept moist though don’t overwater.
If you are a fan of cacti and unusual plants, don’t hesitate to add a prickly pear to your collection. They are small round cacti with red fruits that look like small crowns.
Do you want to send some good fortune to a friend or loved one? Start by giving them a Chinese fortune plant. Its striking appearance has made it a favourite of interior designers, while it is also popular among Feng Shui practitioners thanks to its leaves that are shaped like coins.
Lavender is a plant that is easy to love and, according to Feng Shui, it also attracts good fortune while offering protection against negative energy.
Feng Shui experts recommend placing ferns near the entrance of your home or office, where they can attract money and invite luck to enter.