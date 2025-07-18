Jul 18, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
The month of Sawan is the perfect time for sattvik eating. If you're fasting, here are 7 nutritious, vrat-friendly foods that are easy to digest, delicious, and full of energy.
Sabudana is filled with carbs and perfect for khichdi, vada, or kheer. It keeps your stomach full and energy up during long fasting hours.
Buckwheat flour is ideal for puris and cheelas. It’s rich in fibre, helps with digestion, and keeps you full for longer.
Swap regular potatoes with sweet potatoes. Boil, roast, or fry with rock salt for a satisfying snack rich in antioxidants.
Roasted in ghee or turned into kheer, makhana is low in calories and high in calcium. It's perfect for guilt-free fasting.
Bottle gourd is full of water and easy to digest. Prepare it as a simple sabzi or soup without onion or garlic.
Use rajgira (amaranth) for parathas, laddoos, or puffed rajgira bowls. It’s filled with calcium, iron, and magnesium.
Seasonal fruits and nuts like almonds and dates offer fibre, vitamins, and natural sugar to boost your fast.
Avoiding onion, garlic, and processed food promotes spiritual focus and detox. These vrat recipes nourish body and mind.