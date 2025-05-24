Eyelash Viper vs Garter Snake: Who will win?

May 24, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Both snakes are venomous but only one can win. Let's find out who comes on top
The eyelash viper is small, colorful, and very dangerous. It’s named after the tiny scale “lashes” above its eyes and is known for its fast strikes and strong venom.
Garter snakes are found across North America. They are fast and smart, and though their venom is mild, they mostly use it on small prey like frogs and fish.
The eyelash viper can strike super fast—almost like a flash. Garter snakes are quick, but not fast enough to dodge that kind of attack.
The viper’s venom is much stronger and can kill small animals quickly. Garter snake venom is weak and not harmful to bigger animals or humans.
The eyelash viper has long fangs to inject venom deep inside its prey. Garter snakes have small teeth and need to chew slowly to release venom.
Garter snakes often run when they sense danger. Eyelash vipers hide, wait, and strike fast. They don’t give their prey a chance to escape.
The eyelash viper is a master in covering. Its colors help it disappear into leaves and trees.
The eyelash viper would likely win. Its venom is stronger, its strike is faster, and it is built to kill.