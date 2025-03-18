Explore 7 things inside Virat Kohli’s one8 Commune in Indore
Muskaan Gupta
Enter Virat Kohli's one8 Commune in Indore to enjoy a fusion of lavishness, delicious cuisine, and a lively atmosphere. Find 7 things to explore within one8 Commune, from signature dishes to chic interiors!
Savour a carefully chosen menu that includes fusion flavours and some of Virat Kohli's favourite dishes.
Signature Dishes
Discover a chic, contemporary space with comfortable seating that is ideal for a leisurely meal.
Vibrant Ambience
Explore unique cricket-themed elements that capture Virat Kohli's love for the game.
Cricket-Inspired Decor
Savour a premium assortment of drinks, including expertly crafted cocktails and cool mocktails.
Exclusive Drinks Menu
Unwind in a gorgeously designed outdoor area that's perfect for laid-back get-togethers and picturesque dining.
Cosy Outdoor Seating
Reserve a private area for small parties and noteworthy occasions.
Private Dining Experience
Take gorgeous pictures in the restaurant with chic backdrops and fashionable lighting.