Mar 18, 2025, 07:13 AM IST

Explore 7 things inside Virat Kohli’s one8 Commune in Indore

Muskaan Gupta

Enter Virat Kohli's one8 Commune in Indore to enjoy a fusion of lavishness, delicious cuisine, and a lively atmosphere. Find 7 things to explore within one8 Commune, from signature dishes to chic interiors!

Savour a carefully chosen menu that includes fusion flavours and some of Virat Kohli's favourite dishes.

Signature Dishes

Discover a chic, contemporary space with comfortable seating that is ideal for a leisurely meal.

Vibrant Ambience

Explore unique cricket-themed elements that capture Virat Kohli's love for the game.

Cricket-Inspired Decor

Savour a premium assortment of drinks, including expertly crafted cocktails and cool mocktails.

Exclusive Drinks Menu

Unwind in a gorgeously designed outdoor area that's perfect for laid-back get-togethers and picturesque dining.

Cosy Outdoor Seating

Reserve a private area for small parties and noteworthy occasions.

Private Dining Experience

Take gorgeous pictures in the restaurant with chic backdrops and fashionable lighting.

Instagram-Worthy Spots

Next: Why do towels have decorative borders? Exploring tradition and design