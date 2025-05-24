May 24, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Evil Eye: Protection charm or fashion statement?
Shivani Tiwari
The evil eye symbol has been used for centuries to ward off negativity. But does it truly offer protection, or just a stylish accessory? Let's explore.
The evil eye belief dates back to ancient Mesopotamian civilisation around 3,000 BCE.
The evil eye concept appears in ancient texts from Greek, Roman, and Islamic traditions, linked to envy and bad intentions.
Various cultures use talismans like blue glass eyes or hamsa hands to shield against negativity and ward off the evil eye's effects.
From a psychological point, believing in the evil eye provides a sense of control, reduces anxiety, and externalises blame, offering a coping mechanism for misfortunes.
The evil eye belief strengthens social bonds and provides a sense of control against envy and ill situations.
Modern psychology doesn't believe in the evil eye concept, but studies suggest that others' negativity can impact mental and emotional well-being.
Therefore, believing in the evil eye can make people more aware of problems due to their pre-existing notions, reflecting social and emotional influences.
These protective charms and talismans may not have scientific proof, but they offer psychological comfort and safety.
