Escalator brushes: What they're really designed to do

Mar 3, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
Do you also use escalator brushes for cleaning your shoes. Here is a detailed view about what the escalator brushes are really designed for.
You've probably also cleaned your shoes many times using the brush on the side of the escalators. But that's not the reason they are added on the sides of the heavy machinery.
The brush is basically the nylon bristles that are present in all the escalators these days.
Called the 'safety brushes', they are installed to keep things like clothes, shoes, and shoelaces from getting caught between the moving stairs and the railing.
However, they're are more of a psychological deterrent because a passenger would instinctively move away whenever they feel a brush rubbing against their clothing or leg.
There are also some myths regarding why brushes are installed at the side of escalators nowdays.
In reality encouraging children to touch or lean on the brushes can result in their fingers, hands, or clothing getting trapped, causing injuries.
Believing the brushes will stop the escalator can delay a person's reaction to a real emergency. Escalators have specific emergency stop buttons for such situations, and relying on the brushes for this purpose can lead to serious injury.
The gap between the moving steps and the stationary side panel of an escalator, called the skirt, poses a potential hazard. Shoes, clothing, and even fingers can get caught in this gap, leading to serious injuries. Escalator brushes act as a barrier, gently nudging anything that gets too close to the edge away from danger.
The brushes also serve as a subtle guide, encouraging riders to maintain a safe distance from the escalator's edges. This helps prevent accidental falls and ensures a smooth ride for everyone.