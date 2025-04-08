Apr 8, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
Here are some inspirational quotes by Sudha Murty for daily motivation.
"Wisdom without action is merely a dream; action without vision is merely passing time; but vision and action together can change the world."
"Never stop learning. The world is constantly changing and evolving, so it’s important to stay up-to-date on the latest information and trends. The more you learn, the better equipped you will be to succeed."
"Never give up on your dreams, no matter how impossible they may seem. If you work hard and never give up, you will eventually achieve them.”
“Don’t be afraid to fail. Failure is a part of learning and growing. The more you fail, the better you will become at learning from your mistakes.”
“Don’t compare yourself to others. Everyone is different and has their own unique talents and abilities. Focus on your own journey and don’t worry about what others are doing.”
“Believe in yourself and your abilities. If you don’t believe in yourself, no one else will. Have confidence in yourself and your ability to achieve your goals.”
”The best way to predict the future is to create it.”
“Be kind to yourself and others. The world needs more kindness and compassion. Be a force for good in the world and make a difference in the lives of others.”