Elephant vs Rhino: Who has a better top speed?

Mar 13, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
Elephants can reach a top speed of around 40 km/h (25 mph), but they technically do not run; they use a fast walking motion.
Rhinos are much faster, with a top speed of 50-55 km/h (31-34 mph), depending on the species.
Rhinos can quickly accelerate and reach their top speed within a short distance, while elephants take more time to build up speed.
Elephants are heavier and bulkier, making it harder for them to achieve higher speeds, whereas rhinos have a more streamlined body suited for short bursts of speed.
While rhinos can sprint faster, they cannot maintain their top speed for long distances, similar to elephants.
Rhinos are more agile and can make quick turns while running, whereas elephants move in a more straightforward manner.
Rhinos have a higher top speed than elephants, making them the faster of the two.