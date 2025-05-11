May 11, 2025, 07:35 AM IST
Here is a list of places in India where you can spot some of the country's most iconic wildlife, including Elephant, Tiger, Leopard, Rhino, and Gaur.
The Royal Bengal Tiger is among the most majestic and iconic big cats in the world. The creature is known for its striking orange coat with bold black stripes and a powerful solitary nature.
You can spot it in national parks like Sundarbans (West Bengal), Bandhavgarh, Ranthambore, and Jim Corbett, among others.
The One-Horned Rhinoceros, also known as the Indian Rhinoceros, has a single black horn and armor-like skin folds.
Kaziranga National Park in Assam is the best and most famous place to observe these magnificent creatures in the wild.
Asian Elephant is the largest land mammal in India and plays a significant role in Indian culture and religion.
They are best spotted in wildlife reserves like Periyar (Kerala), Bandipur, Kaziranga, and Jim Corbett.
The Indian Leopard is a highly adaptable predator, found in a variety of habitats including forests, hills, and even near human settlement.
Top places to spot leopards include Kabini (Karnataka), Jhalana (Rajasthan), Satpura, and Bera.
The Indian Gaur, or wild bison, is the largest bovine species in the world.
With its massive frame and imposing horns, it can be spotted grazing in the open meadows of Nagarhole and Bandipur National Parks (Karnataka).