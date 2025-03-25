Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Date, history, significance and everything you need to know about this festival
Shivani Tiwari
Eid-ul-Fitr, also called Meethi Eid, is a joyful celebration marking the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting.
It’s a time for gratitude, reflection, and happiness, when the crescent moon is seen, Muslims come together for prayers, feasts, and reunions with family and friends.
Eid-ul-Fitr is based on the Islamic lunar calendar and falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month.
Since the crescent moon’s sighting varies by location, it will be observed on March 30 or 31 in Middle East and Western countries, and on March 31 or April 1 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries.
Eid-ul-Fitr holds great historical and religious importance. It is believed that the Holy Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad during Ramadan.
This day encourages Muslims to continue practising the virtues of self-discipline, compassion, and gratitude throughout the year.
Eid-ul-Fitr, meaning 'Festival of Breaking the Fast,' joyfully marks the end of Ramadan.
On this day Zakat-ul-Fitr is a mandatory act of charity, ensuring that everyone can participate in the celebrations.
Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of profound spiritual reflection and joyous celebration, highlighting the values of compassion, unity, and gratitude.