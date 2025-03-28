Mar 28, 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Eid al-Fitr 2025: Moon sighting dates, timings in Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, India and more
Eid al-Fitr, a joyous occasion marking the end of Ramadan, is a significant celebration for Muslims worldwide.
Eid al-Fitr translates to 'festival of breaking the fast.' It signifies the conclusion of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.
Eid-ul-Fitr's date depends on the moon's appearance. If the crescent moon is seen on March 29, Eid will be on March 30. Otherwise, it will be on March 31.
Saudi Arabia
Eid-ul-Fitr's date is determined by the crescent moon. If seen on March 30, Eid is on March 31, otherwise it's on April 1.
India
UAE will sight the crescent moon on March 29, 2025, marking the 29th day of Ramadan and determining the Eid-ul-Fitr date.
The UAE announces a 3-day holiday from April 1-3, with an extra day off if Ramadan extends.
The USA and other Western countries will sight the crescent moon on March 29, 2025, marking Ramadan's 29th day.
Pakistan and Bangladesh typically start Ramadan a day after the Middle East and Western nations.
They will sight the crescent moon on March 30, 2025.
