May 10, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
Eastern green mamba snake vs Western green mamba snake: Know key differences
Shivani Tiwari
The Eastern Green Mamba is found in East Africa, including the coastal regions of southern East Africa.
Western Green Mamba is found in West Africa, including countries like Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, and Nigeria.
The Eastern Green Mamba is a vibrant snake with bright emerald green scales, a yellowish belly, and striking eyes.
The Western Green Mamba has a yellowish-green back with yellow-edged scales and tail, a striking appearance.
The Eastern Green Mamba's venom is neurotoxic, but a polyvalent antivenom is available for effective treatment.
Western Green Mamba Neurotoxic, but less toxic than the venom of the Eastern Green Mamba.
The Eastern Green Mamba are secretive in nature, often hiding in trees and bushes, rarely seen.
Western Green Mamba is also secretive, but may be slightly less timid than Eastern Green Mambas.
Both snakes have a similar diet that includes birds, rodents, bats, and squirrels.
Next:
Common Indian Wolf Snake vs Common Krait: Who would win a fight?
Click To More..