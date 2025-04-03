Apr 3, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
Eagle vs Vulture: Who'll win?
Shivani Tiwari
Eagles are large birds of prey, range in length from 28 to 40 inches, have a wingspan of 5 to 8 feet, and weigh between 3 and 6.3 kg.
Vultures are large birds, with lengths ranging from 56 to 120 cm, wingspans from 1.33 to 3.1 meters, and weights varying from 1.18 to 14 kg.
Eagles can reach speeds of approximately 240 to 320 kilometers per hour when diving for prey.
Vultures' wing speeds of roughly 24-32 km/h when gliding, but they can reach speeds of up to 97 km/h when diving.
Eagles are renowned for their sharp talons and excellent hunting skills, catching live prey with precision.
Vultures mainly eat dead animals, using sharp eyesight and smell to find and feed on prey.
Eagles fly low and swoop down during hunts, using swift and agile movements to catch their prey.
Vultures mostly soar and glide, needing less energy and chest power to stay high and scan below.
In a confrontation, an eagle's hunting skills and physical strength give it an advantage, making it likely to win against a vulture.
