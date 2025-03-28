Dubai Crown Prince names baby girl Hind: Know what it means

Mar 28, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has welcomed his fourth child, a beautiful baby girl. Here is a detailed look at the cultural and historical significance behind the name 'Hind'.
The crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, has welcomed his fourth child, a beautiful baby girl.
The royal baby has been named Hind bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, a name that holds deep historical and cultural significance in Arabic and Islamic traditions.
In true Fazza style, Sheikh Hamdan shared the heartwarming news on his Instagram story.
The proud father expressed his gratitude to God, sharing his joy his followers. “O Allah, grant her a heart filled with Your love and a tongue that remembers You, and increase her in Your light and guidance, and clothe her in the garments of health and well-being," his post read.
The name honours Sheikh Hamdan's mother Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.
His new addition to the royal family follows the birth of his twins, Rashid and Shaikha, in May 2021, and his son, Mohammed, in February 2023.
Sheikh Hamdan married his wife Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum in 2019.
The name "Hind" has held significance for centuries, carrying layers of meaning for the Arab and Muslim communities.
The word reflects strength, abundance, and heritage and also symbolises wealth, prosperity, and resilience, making it a cherished choice.
Interestingly, the term "Hind" has also been used by Arabs for centuries to refer to the Indian subcontinent. "Al-Hind" is the Arabic name for India, further cementing the connection between the name and a rich cultural and geographical history.