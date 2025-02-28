Feb 28, 2025, 04:29 PM IST

Dos and Don'ts during Ramadan 2025

Shivani Tiwari

Ramadan is a period of profound spiritual reflection, fasting, and devotion for Muslims worldwide.

Do Increase Prayer and Quran Recitation: Engage in extra prayers and read the Quran regularly to deepen their spiritual devotion to Allah.

Don't Eat or Drink During Fasting Hours: Abstain from all food and drink from sunrise to sunset.

Prayers: Muslims pray five times a day to stay connected to God. 

Don't Engage in Backbiting or Gossip: Avoid negative speech and harmful conversations.

Help People in Need: Show kindness, support, and generosity. Ramadan teaches us to care for others and come together as a community.

Pregnant, breastfeeding, menstruating women, elderly and sick individuals can avoid fasting. 

Do Give Charity (Zakat): Increase charitable giving during Ramadan. 

Avoid alcohol and smoking as they void the fast and contradict Ramadan's principles of self-control.

