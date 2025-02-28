Feb 28, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
Dos and Don'ts during Ramadan 2025
Shivani Tiwari
Ramadan is a period of profound spiritual reflection, fasting, and devotion for Muslims worldwide.
Do Increase Prayer and Quran Recitation: Engage in extra prayers and read the Quran regularly to deepen their spiritual devotion to Allah.
Don't Eat or Drink During Fasting Hours: Abstain from all food and drink from sunrise to sunset.
Prayers: Muslims pray five times a day to stay connected to God.
Don't Engage in Backbiting or Gossip: Avoid negative speech and harmful conversations.
Help People in Need: Show kindness, support, and generosity. Ramadan teaches us to care for others and come together as a community.
Pregnant, breastfeeding, menstruating women, elderly and sick individuals can avoid fasting.
Do Give Charity (Zakat): Increase charitable giving during Ramadan.
Avoid alcohol and smoking as they void the fast and contradict Ramadan's principles of self-control.
