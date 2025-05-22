May 22, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Here's a detailed guide on how to spot real and fake litchis using simple home tests.
To spot fake litchis, look for off-season fruits, unnatural firmness, or discoloration of the pulp. Real litchis should be white, translucent, juicy, and fragrant when sliced open.
You can also rub the peel with a wet tissue or cotton ball, and if color comes off, the litchi might be coated with synthetic coloring.
Litchis are typically in season during the summer months (May to July) in India, so avoid buying them during the off-season.
When you slice open a real litchi, the flesh should be white, translucent, juicy, and have a natural fragrance. If the pulp has a reddish tint, is dry, or has an odd texture, it might be chemically treated.
Take a wet tissue or cotton ball and gently rub the peel. If color comes off on the tissue, the fruit may be coated with synthetic coloring.
Fake litchis might have a distinct scent of paint, kerosene, or synthetic preservatives, which are harmful if ingested.
Always choose trusted vendors or suppliers, as they are more likely to offer genuine and safe produce.
Natural litchis have a slightly uneven skin tone. You'll often see a mix of red, pink, green, and brown shades on the surface. If your litchis appear unnaturally bright, uniformly red, or overly glossy, there’s a high chance they’ve been coloured artificially to attract buyers.