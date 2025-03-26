Does King Cobra have legs?

Mar 26, 2025, 11:27 PM IST
The King Cobra is the longest venomous snake in the world, capable of delivering a deadly bite that can kill an elephant or multiple humans.
Found in forests across India and Southeast Asia, it can grow up to 18 feet, raise a third of its body off the ground, and produce a menacing hooded display when threatened.
Despite its long, powerful body, the King Cobra does not have legs, but surprisingly, its ancestors did millions of years ago.
Genetic studies reveal that snakes, including the King Cobra, evolved from lizards with legs, but mutations deactivated the Sonic Hedgehog (SHH) gene responsible for limb growth.
Unlike lizards, whose SHH gene remains active, King Cobras lost regulatory DNA enhancers that control limb development, preventing them from forming legs.
Some snakes, like pythons, still develop tiny leg bones during their embryonic stage, but these disappear before birth due to genetic mutations.
Scientists believe that with specific genetic modifications, snakes, including King Cobras, might one day regain their lost limbs.