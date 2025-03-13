Mar 13, 2025, 02:36 PM IST
From TCS to RIL here are full forms of eight famous Indian companies that you should know about.
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is an Indian central public sector undertaking which is the largest government-owned oil and gas explorer and producer in the country.
RIL full form is Reliance Industries Limited. Reliance Industries Limited is an Indian multinational conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Its businesses include energy, petrochemicals, natural gas, retail, entertainment, telecommunications, mass media, and textiles.
Tata Consultancy Services is an Indian multinational technology company specializing in information technology services and consulting. Headquartered in Mumbai, it is a part of the Tata Group and operates in 150 locations across 46 countries.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is an Indian central public sector undertaking and the largest government-owned electrical/ industrial technology company. It is owned by the Government of India.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL or IOC), trading as Indian Oil, is an Indian multinational oil and gas company under the ownership of the Government of India.
Housing Development Finance Corporation was an Indian private-sector mortgage lender based in Mumbai. It was widely recognised as the largest housing finance company in India.
State Bank of India is an Indian multinational public sector bank and financial services statutory body headquartered in Mumbai. It is the largest bank in India with a 23% market share by assets and a 25% share of the total loan and deposits market.
Larsen & Toubro Limited was founded in 1938 in Bombay by Danish engineers Henning Holck-Larsen and Søren Kristian Toubro.