Do you know about the 'Sleeping state' of India? 

Apr 21, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
India is always synonymous with the rich diversity and culture it possesses. There's a state in India, known as the 'sleeping state'. Ever heard of it?
Not that people are always sleepy here (apologies for bad sense of humour) but because the calmness and tranquility it offers.
Siting in the lap of divine Himalayas - the 'sleeping state' is none other than Himachal Pradesh - renowned for its peaceful atmosphere and picturesque views.
Based in the heart of nature, Himachal Pradesh offers you a calm environment far way from chaos. From snow-covered peaks to spiritual solace - it has everything to offer!
Be it the majestic mountain peaks or rivers making sounds as if they are crooning Bollywood retro songs, the beauty of Himachal Pradesh is something they write poems about.
Imagine yourself waking up to comforting mountain air, walking barefoot on grass wrapped in mist and sipping on hot chai - sounds like a dream, doesn't it?
Whether you are wandering through hill towns or relaxing in cozy homestays, Himachal Pradesh offers you both comfort and adventure.
