Do unicorns really exist? Here are some surprising facts!

Mar 23, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Enough has been written about Unicorns- beautiful white horses, with a single horn jutting from their foreheads.
But the question is if unicorns really exist in today's world? Or did they ever exist, prompting writers to come up with such beautiful stories?
Unicorns are a mythical character and do not exist in today's world. But they are alive in our imagination.
Were there unicorn-like creatures that existed thousands of years ago?
As per media reports, Greek physician Ctesias, who had traveled through what is now called Iran, heard stories about single-horned donkeys that roamed through fields.
However, it is not yet clear if he actually saw these creatures. He writes that these animals were as quick as a cat and powerful.
Notably, he's not the only one to have penned down about such creatures. Others even claimed that they actually saw single-horned donkeys.
