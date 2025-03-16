Do two-headed snakes really exist? Here are some intriguing facts 

Mar 16, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
1. Two-headed snakes, scientifically known as bicephalic or polycephalic snakes, are a rare phenomenon in the animal kingdom.
2. They are formed when an embryo splits in two parts but doesn't separate fully, resulting in the creation of two heads on one body.
3. This condition can appear in both venomous and non-venomous snakes. The phenomenon is similar to conjoined twins in humans.
4. However, the degree of separation can vary; some two-headed snakes may have independent heads while some may have a dominant head, controlling most of the bodily functions.
5. In some cases, each head has its own brain that functions in independent manners. It may result in contradictory actions and thought processes.
6. Moreover, the heads may even compete with each other over many activities such as eating or hunting which poses serious challenges for two-headed snakes.
7. Additionally, two-headed snakes are vulnerable to predators. Their slower and uncoordinated movements make it difficult for them to defend themselves.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports