Do horned snakes exist? Here are some amazing facts 

Mar 19, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
If you ever spot a horned snake (although god forbid), you'll see how it got its name - the presence of horns one above each eye.
There are different species of a horned snake, for example, the Saharan horned vipers, horned adders and more. Let's dig deeper into this.
1. Desert horned viper: Native to middle east and north Africa, the desert horned vipers are also known as Saharan horned vipers.
2. Desert horned vipers are excellently camouflaged and hunt their preys such as small lizards by hiding beneath the sand.
3. Nose horned viper: Native to Southern Europe and parts of the Balkans, nose horned vipers can be recognised by the presence of a horn right on their snout.
4. Arabian horned viper: Inhibiting Arabian Peninsula, including Saudi Arabia and Oman, these snakes often bury themselves in the sand in order to woo their preys.
5. Horned Adder: Horned adders are native to the arid regions of southern Africa, particularly in deserts and savannas. Although they possess toxic venom, they are generally not aggressive.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.