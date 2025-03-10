Mar 10, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
Discover 7 creatures that spend their lives underground
Muskaan Gupta
Certain animals have adapted to live underground, utilising subterranean habitats for survival, food and safety. These are 7 amazing creatures that live underground.
Similar to ants or bees, these peculiar rodents, which are found in East Africa, live underground in colonies.
Naked Mole Rat
Fennec foxes, which are local to the Sahara Desert, burrow underground to avoid the intense heat.
Fennec Fox
This tiny bird, in contrast to most owls, builds its nests underground, frequently occupying abandoned burrows.
Burrowing Owl
To avoid predators and store food, these rodents dig vast underground tunnels.
Gopher
These spiders, which are well-known for their camouflaged burrows, ambush their prey from concealed underground tunnels.
Trapdoor Spider
This rare amphibian is totally blind and inhabits dark, underwater caverns.
Olm (Blind Cave Salamander)
To catch unwary insects, these tiny predators create cone-shaped pits in the sand.
Antlion Larvae
Source: Google Photos
Next:
6 new 'rogue' planets discovered by NASA, 10 times the size of...
Click To More..