Mar 7, 2025, 10:06 PM IST

Dinosaur Fossils to Ruby Slippers: 7 most expensive items auctioned in 2024

Pravrajya Suruchi

Stegosaurus Fossil "Apex":  In July 2024, a nearly complete Stegosaurus skeleton, nicknamed "Apex," was sold at Sotheby's for $44.6 million, setting a new record for the highest-priced fossil ever auctioned.

Judy Garland's "Dorothy Gale" Ruby Slippers:   Dubbed "The Holy Grail of Hollywood Memorabilia," Judy Garland's screen-matched ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz" (1939) sold for $32.5 million at Heritage Auctions in December 2024.

René Magritte's Surrealist Painting:  A painting by surrealist artist René Magritte broke auction records in November 2024, selling for over $121 million at Christie's in New York.

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's Debut Jerseys:  In March 2024, Sotheby's auctioned Michael Jordan's preseason debut jersey (1984) and Kobe Bryant's regular-season debut jersey (1996), with both jerseys collectively fetching around $20 million.

Markham Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon At the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's Champion Wine Auction, a bottle of Markham Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley sold for $225,000. 

"Cheetozard" Flamin' Hot Cheeto A Flamin' Hot Cheeto resembling the Pokémon character Charizard sold for $88,000 at a Goldin auction, highlighting the enduring appeal of Pokémon nostalgia. 

