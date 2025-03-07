Dinosaur Fossils to Ruby Slippers: 7 most expensive items auctioned in 2024

Mar 7, 2025, 10:06 PM IST
Stegosaurus Fossil "Apex": In July 2024, a nearly complete Stegosaurus skeleton, nicknamed "Apex," was sold at Sotheby's for $44.6 million, setting a new record for the highest-priced fossil ever auctioned.
Judy Garland's "Dorothy Gale" Ruby Slippers: Dubbed "The Holy Grail of Hollywood Memorabilia," Judy Garland's screen-matched ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz" (1939) sold for $32.5 million at Heritage Auctions in December 2024.
René Magritte's Surrealist Painting: A painting by surrealist artist René Magritte broke auction records in November 2024, selling for over $121 million at Christie's in New York.
Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's Debut Jerseys: In March 2024, Sotheby's auctioned Michael Jordan's preseason debut jersey (1984) and Kobe Bryant's regular-season debut jersey (1996), with both jerseys collectively fetching around $20 million.
Markham Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon At the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's Champion Wine Auction, a bottle of Markham Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley sold for $225,000.
"Cheetozard" Flamin' Hot Cheeto A Flamin' Hot Cheeto resembling the Pokémon character Charizard sold for $88,000 at a Goldin auction, highlighting the enduring appeal of Pokémon nostalgia.
