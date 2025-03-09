Dessert lovers, beware! Why you should avoid water after having sweets

Mar 9, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Dilution of Stomach Acid: Drinking water immediately after a sugary dessert can dilute stomach acid, potentially slowing down digestion.
Impact on Digestion: Water might interfere with the breakdown of sugars and fats, causing bloating or discomfort in some people.
Blood Sugar Spike: Desserts are high in sugar, and drinking water can increase the rate of glucose absorption, leading to a quicker spike in blood sugar levels.
Altered Saliva Production: Water can wash away saliva, which is essential for breaking down food and beginning the digestion process.
Dental Health Concerns: Rinsing your mouth with water after a dessert can help wash away sugars and reduce the risk of cavities, but it’s better to wait a few minutes to avoid weakening the enamel.
Possible Cravings: The combination of water and sugar may leave you feeling unsatisfied, potentially leading to more cravings for sweets.
Better Hydration: Drinking water after dessert can help combat the dehydrating effects of sugar, promoting better hydration.