Mar 9, 2025, 04:30 PM IST

Dessert lovers, beware! Why you should avoid water after having sweets

Pravrajya Suruchi

Dilution of Stomach Acid: Drinking water immediately after a sugary dessert can dilute stomach acid, potentially slowing down digestion.

Impact on Digestion: Water might interfere with the breakdown of sugars and fats, causing bloating or discomfort in some people.

Blood Sugar Spike: Desserts are high in sugar, and drinking water can increase the rate of glucose absorption, leading to a quicker spike in blood sugar levels.

Altered Saliva Production: Water can wash away saliva, which is essential for breaking down food and beginning the digestion process.

Dental Health Concerns: Rinsing your mouth with water after a dessert can help wash away sugars and reduce the risk of cavities, but it’s better to wait a few minutes to avoid weakening the enamel.

Possible Cravings: The combination of water and sugar may leave you feeling unsatisfied, potentially leading to more cravings for sweets.

Better Hydration: Drinking water after dessert can help combat the dehydrating effects of sugar, promoting better hydration.

