Apr 2, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Nestled along the river Alaknanda, Dhari Devi Mandir is a mystical temple in Uttarakhand. Dedicated to Goddess Dhari, a manifestation of Goddess Kali, the temple symbolises courage, sacrifice and power.
Being one of the 108 Sidi Peetha of India, devotees find peace in the temple. Being the spiritual haven, your soul would find peace in this divine temple. The temple is set amidst the mountains and sacred river, adding to the tranquillity felt by the visitors.
The Dhari Devi Temple in Uttarakhand is steeped deep in history and spirituality. As per the legends, the locals found the idol in the river. They made a temple at the spot, which has been worshipped ever since.
The idol is believed to change its appearance from a girl in the morning to a woman in the afternoon and an old woman at night, symbolising the different stages of a woman’s life.
The temple had to be relocated for the construction of the Srinagar Hydropower Project, which caused multiple protests by the locals. Shortly after this, the area was hit by a severe flood, reinstating the locals’ belief. The temple was then built on a raised platform, respecting the people’s beliefs and faith.
The Dhari Devi temple combines North Indian and Garhwal architectural styles. But with locally available stones and rocks, the intricate artwork highlights the craftsmanship of the artisans. The sanctum sanctorum is adorned by several beautifully crafted shikaras.
The Dhari Devi temple is open all days of the week. Devotees come from far and wide to seek blessings and witness the miracles of Goddess Dhari. You can visit the temple from 6 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 7 PM. Dhari Devi Temple entry fee is zero, making it convenient for both the locals and tourists to seek the blessings of the Goddess.
The Dhari Devi temple holds an essential position in the spiritual belief and devotion of the people of the region. She is considered to be the protector of the people from natural calamities. The people believe the temple to be the centre of healing and solution to every kind of dilemma.
The Dhari Devi temple lights up with enthusiasm and joy bringing together the communities of the region. Serving as the centre for religious events, many visitors mainly visit during the festivals.
Dedicated to lord Shiva, this is one of the most important festivals celebrated here.
A nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga with devotees observing fasts. The temple is specially decorated with special rituals and prayers held every night.
Marked by elaborate rituals and prayers, this festival is one of the important festivals celebrated here. New clothes and jewellery adorn the idol of Goddess Dhari and the temple is decorated.