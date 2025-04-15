Desert survivors: 10 incredible animals built for extreme heat
DNA WEB DESK
Even though deserts are among the toughest environments on the planet, some creatures have evolved remarkable adaptations to survive there. These ten amazing animals show how resilient and creative nature can be when faced with extreme conditions.
Desert survivors
The textured back of the Nambi desert beetle is used to gather water from fog. Its unique adaptation helps it to endure in one of the driest places on earth.
Nambi beetle
Camel it is the legendary desert survivors, storing enery as fat in their humps. they can endure long period without water, and their thick coat sheild them from intense sunlight..
Camel
Fur-covered feet, heat-radiating ears, and pale fur that provides superior camouflage in the sand are just a few of the many desert adaptations that fennec foxes have developed.
Fennec foxes
Being nocturnal, desert geckos stay out of the day's severe heat. They can climb and hide from hunters in rocky areas due to their specialized toe pads.
Desert gecko
Jerboas burrow to survive in the desert. They may avoid the winter cold in cold deserts and the daytime heat in hot deserts by living underground.
Jerboa
In order to feed and monitor on enemies, meerkats prefer to live in groups. They are great attackers of insects and small animals and dig burrows to stay cool.
Meerkat
Oryxes can survive for extended periods of time without water since they are well suited to the dry climate; instead, they get their moisture from plants and dew.
Oryx
Due to their impermeable scales, low water loss from urination, and remarkable capacity to detect water from a vast distance using their keen senses of taste and smell, rattlesnakes are able to survive in desert environments.
Rattlesnake
Scorpions' legs and other body parts feature "hairs" that are sensitive to air vibrations. They will hide in the shade and come at night to seek for food in order to avoid the intense heat of the day.
Scorpion
Desert tortoises are adapted to live in harsh environments. When disturbed, they can completely escape their heads and legs inside the shell, shielding the softer body parts from attackers.