Deceptive charm: 8 animals that look cute but are actually dangerous

May 11, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
Here is a list of eight animals that may initially appear harmless or even cute can be surprisingly dangerous if provoked or encountered in the wrong circumstances.
While they have big, expressive eyes, slow lorises are venomous primates, and their bite can cause severe allergic reactions.
Despite their charming appearance, red foxes are opportunistic predators and can be aggressive if threatened.
Similar to red foxes, dingos are wild dogs that can become aggressive and pose a threat to humans and livestock.
These seals are powerful predators in Antarctic waters and can be aggressive towards humans and other marine animals.
While graceful and often seen as peaceful, swans can become aggressive, especially when defending their nests or offspring.
Despite their cuddly appearance, koalas have sharp claws and teeth and can bite or scratch if threatened.
Male platypuses have venomous spurs on their hind legs that can cause excruciating pain to humans if they are bitten.
Kangaroos are powerful animals with strong legs and can kick with considerable force.