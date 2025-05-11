May 11, 2025, 07:05 PM IST

Deceptive charm: 8 animals that look cute but are actually dangerous

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight animals that may initially appear harmless or even cute can be surprisingly dangerous if provoked or encountered in the wrong circumstances.

While they have big, expressive eyes, slow lorises are venomous primates, and their bite can cause severe allergic reactions.

Slow Loris

Despite their charming appearance, red foxes are opportunistic predators and can be aggressive if threatened.

Red Fox

Similar to red foxes, dingos are wild dogs that can become aggressive and pose a threat to humans and livestock.

Dingo

These seals are powerful predators in Antarctic waters and can be aggressive towards humans and other marine animals.

Leopard Seal

While graceful and often seen as peaceful, swans can become aggressive, especially when defending their nests or offspring.

Swan

Despite their cuddly appearance, koalas have sharp claws and teeth and can bite or scratch if threatened.

Koala

Male platypuses have venomous spurs on their hind legs that can cause excruciating pain to humans if they are bitten.

Platypus

Kangaroos are powerful animals with strong legs and can kick with considerable force.

Kangaroo

