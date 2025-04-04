Cuteness alert! 5 cutest lesser-known animals found in India 

Apr 4, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
From otters to weasels, here are five cutest animals found in India.
But let us first warn you, these "pookie" animals are too cute to handle. You may as well feel like pampering one!
1. Long-eared hedgehog: Found in arid regions stretching to Pakistan, these tiny spiny animals are one of the most elusive ones in the country.
2. Smooth-coated otter: Smooth-coated otters are found south of the Himalayas.
3. Buffy fish owl: While buffy fish owls are a native of southeast Asia, they can be spotted in India. Primarily recognisable from their ear tufts, these owls have had rare sightings in Sundarbans.
4. Yellow-bellied weasels: Yellow-bellied weasels are found in Himalayan forests. However, beyond their nocturnal and reserved nature, not much is known about them.
5. Rusty spotted cat: About 80 per cent of their population resides in India. Moreover, they have also been spotted in Nepal and Sri Lanka.
