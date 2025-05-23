May 23, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Looking for a cuddle buddy? Here are eight cat breeds known for their friendly personalities that'll make purrfect companions.
Known for their calm and quiet demeanor, Persians are often described as "lap cats," enjoying cuddles and affection.
Burmese cats are curious and social, often following their owners around and engaging in playful interactions.
This breed is known for its polite and gentle nature, often waiting patiently for their owners' attention.
This breed is a shorthaired version of the Persian, and like the Persian, they are known for being loving and affectionate.
The largest domestic cat breed, Maine Coons are gentle giants, known for their loyalty and fondness for cuddling.
These cats are sweet and affectionate, known for their playful and cuddly personalities.
Siamese cats are intelligent and playful, often engaging in "conversations" with their owners and known for being social and communicative.
This hairless breed is highly social, often described as "social butterflies," enjoying being around people and other pets.