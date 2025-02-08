Feb 8, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Crocodile vs Alligator: What's the difference
Shivani Tiwari
Crocodiles and alligators, both are reptiles and share a common lineage. But they have significant distinctions that set them apart.
Alligators possess a broad, rounded, U-shaped snout.
Crocodiles have a longer, more pointed, V-shaped snout.
Alligators typically have only a few lower teeth visible, giving them a less 'toothy' appearance.
Crocodiles display both upper and lower teeth, creating a more visible 'grin.'
Alligators typically have a darker, almost blackish-gray coloration.
Crocodiles exhibit a lighter, olive-green or brownish hue, blending perfectly with their diverse environments.
Alligators primarily inhabit freshwater environments like swamps, lakes, and rivers.
Crocodiles, exhibit greater adaptability, thriving in both freshwater and saltwater habitats.
Alligator has a bite force of around 2,125 pounds per square inch. Crocodile has a bite force of up to 3,700 PSI.
