Cosmic wildlife: Animal-like nebula across the universe

Feb 17, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
Here are some stunning images of animal shaped nebula across the universe for space and astronomy lovers.
The Butterfly Nebula earns its names from its 3-lightyear long wings, formed from gas pouring out of a dying white dwarf.
A dark trail of gas in the constellation of Cepheus forms a 20-lightyear long trunk of a galactic sized elephant. The trunk is part of a much larger region, IC 1396, which is a region where many young stars are being formed.
Around an open cluster of stars in the constellation of Serpens is a wide cloud of hydrogen in the distinctive shape of an eagle coming in to land, earning this target, also known as M16, the nickname the Eagle Nebula.
The Giant Squid Nebula certainly lives up to its name – it's a colossal 50 lightyears long.The nebulae was only discovered in 2011 by French astrophotographer Nicolas Outters.
The face of this cosmic owl is created by a bubble of gas flowing out from an ageing star in UrsaMajor. Due to their round shape, such nebulae are know as planetary nebula - though in reality they have nothing to do with the formation of planets.
In 1888, Scottish astronomer Williamina Flemming was taking a closer look at a photographic plate of the Orion Molecular Cloud Complex when she noticed a shadow in the unmistakable shape of a horse's head.
Around 10,000 years ago a star went supernova,blowing out a cloud ofdust and gas.Thecloud hasexpanded to take the shape ofthe bulbous body and trailing tendrils of a 65 lightyear wide jellyfish.
