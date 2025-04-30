Apr 30, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Common Krait vs Banded Krait: Know key differences
Shivani Tiwari
The Common Krait is found in South Asian countries, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.
The Banded Krait is found in coastal areas and other habitats of India and Southeast Asia.
The Common Krait inhabits dry areas like fields, roadsides, and agricultural lands.
The Banded Krait inhabits diverse environments, such as forests, agricultural lands, and areas near water, often near human settlements.
Common Kraits typically grow up to 1.5 meters in length, with some individuals reaching lengths of up to 2 meters.
The Banded Krait can grow 1.8 to 2.25 meters long, with some specimens reaching lengths of up to 2.7 meters.
The Common Krait has a bluish-black to black colour with narrow white bands or spots along its body.
The Banded Krait has a distinctive appearance with shiny black and gold bands of almost equal width.
The Common Krait's venom is highly neurotoxic, potentially causing paralysis and death.
The Banded Krait's venom is neurotoxic, though less potent than the Common Krait's.
