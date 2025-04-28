Apr 28, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
Common Garter Snake vs Eastern Garter Snake: Know key differences
Shivani Tiwari
Common garter snakes are widespread in North America, inhabiting various environments, from wetlands to forests and backyards.
Eastern garter snakes are predominantly found in the southeastern United States, thriving in the region's diverse habitats.
Common garter snakes' length can range from 18 to 54 inches, and their weight can be up to 190 grams.
Eastern garter snakes are medium-sized, typically measuring between 18 and 26 inches in length, with adult weights averaging around 150 grams.
Common garter snakes have distinctive stripes, typically featuring lighter stripes on a darker body, creating a striking pattern.
Eastern garter snakes display characteristic stripes, often featuring yellow or white stripes on a dark green or black body.
Common garter snakes typically eat earthworms, amphibians, leeches, slugs, snails, insects, crayfish, small fish and other snakes.
The eastern gartersnake diet includes frogs, toads, salamanders, earthworms, small fish and mice.
Both garter snake species are harmless to humans, but may release a foul odour when threatened or handled.
