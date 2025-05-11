May 11, 2025, 07:34 AM IST
Coconut Water vs Sugarcane Juice: Which is more hyderating?
Muskaan Gupta
During hot summer days, staying hydrated is crucial, and sugarcane juice and coconut water are two cool natural options. Here's a closer look at which helps you stay cool during the summer.
Because it contains natural electrolytes like potassium and sodium, coconut water is a great way to quickly rehydrate, especially after perspiring in the summer heat.
Hydration Levels
Because sugarcane juice contains more natural sugars, it gives you energy right away. For those watching their sugar intake in hot weather, it might not be the best option.
Natural Sugar Content
While both beverages are cooling, coconut water's slightly higher alkaline content may help it more efficiently absorb body heat.
Cooling Effect
While sugarcane juice is higher in calories and rich in iron and antioxidants, coconut water is low in calories and provides essential minerals.
Nutritional Profile
While sugarcane juice supports liver function and, when consumed fresh, can help with acidity, coconut water helps with digestion and avoids bloating.
Digestive Benefits
While sugarcane juice spoils quickly and needs to be consumed right away for maximum benefits, coconut water is easier to store and consume over time.
Availability and Shelf Life
Sugarcane juice provides energy, while coconut water is best for light consumption and hydration. Coconut water has a slight advantage when it comes to pure cooling and rehydration.
Overall Verdict
